AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-03

‘Uraan Pakistan’ to help achieve economic targets: FCCI

Press Release Published 03 Jan, 2025 07:15am

FAISALABAD: Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan Pakistan) will help the government to achieve the new economic targets in order to make Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy by 2035, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He termed Uraan Pakistan as a major breakthrough in economic stalemate by switching over from import dependence to export centric strategies which is must to get rid of poverty in addition to putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. He stressed the need for consultation with the business community to make the government’s economic framework productive, result oriented and sustained.

He further said that no government policy could yield desired results within a given timeline unless and until, it is owned by the real stakeholders. He said that direct involvement of the business community in policy formulation is a must and with their input the government policies could be fine-tuned and yield better results within a minimum time frame.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCCI Uraan Pakistan Uraan Pakistan program Uraan

Comments

200 characters

‘Uraan Pakistan’ to help achieve economic targets: FCCI

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Read more stories