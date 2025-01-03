‘Uraan Pakistan’ to help achieve economic targets: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan Pakistan) will help the government to achieve the new economic targets in order to make Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy by 2035, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He termed Uraan Pakistan as a major breakthrough in economic stalemate by switching over from import dependence to export centric strategies which is must to get rid of poverty in addition to putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. He stressed the need for consultation with the business community to make the government’s economic framework productive, result oriented and sustained.

He further said that no government policy could yield desired results within a given timeline unless and until, it is owned by the real stakeholders. He said that direct involvement of the business community in policy formulation is a must and with their input the government policies could be fine-tuned and yield better results within a minimum time frame.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025