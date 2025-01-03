AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
UAE stocks subdued as investors lock in profits

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 07:14pm
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates were subdued on Friday, with Dubai’s index retreating due to profit-taking and a late-week sell-off, while Abu Dhabi’s index stabilized after the previous session’s decline.

Dubai’s main share index slipped 0.5% for the second straight day, dragged down by declines in financials and property stocks. Emirates NBD Bank led the losses, falling 2.4%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties shed 0.7%.

Dubai’s stock market retreated as investors locked in profits, following a recent surge in gains and momentum. The majority of sectors declined, according to Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com.

Abu Dhabi’s main share index - which ended 2024 in the red - closed flat, as gains in consumer and material stocks were offset by declines in financials.

Most Gulf markets in red; Saudi gains

ADNOC Drilling and Lulu Retail Holdings rose 1.9% and 2.6% respectively. The retailer opened two new express stores in the Kingdom last week, bringing its total store count to 59.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, fell 0.7% while conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding dropped over 1%.

Abu Dhabi stocks traded sideways on Friday, with major heavyweights posting mixed results. However, a rebound in oil prices may lift the market in upcoming sessions, according to Samer.

