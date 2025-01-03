AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
Pakistan

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

  • Says the center, provinces and defense institutions should collectively formulate a coordinated plan to eradicate terrorism
BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 05:34pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday national interest was supreme and the center, provinces and defense institutions should collectively formulate a coordinated plan to eradicate terrorism.

Addressing a meeting of Apex Committee on National Action Plan in Islamabad today, the PM expressed firm commitment to eradicate the scourge of terrorism to put the country on the path of economic development.

“Time has come to wipe out Fitnah al Khawarij,” the PM said, adding that improving law and order situation in the entire country is important to achieve the agenda of progress and development.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need for equipping police with modern equipment and ensuring merit based induction in the force.

The prime minister also called for measures to counter digital terrorism, “where facts are distorted and spread on social media to mislead people”.

His address takes place amid a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies.

Last week, an army officer was martyred, and thirteen terrorists were killed during three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Last month, in a press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that time has come to stand together and say “no more politics on terrorism”.

The DG ISPR said security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations in 2024.

“During these successful operations, 925 terrorists, including khawarij, were sent to hell while numerous were arrested,” he said.

He stated that the highest number of terrorists eliminated in 2024 when compared with the past five years.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces have fought a long battle against terrorism and are continuing to do so,” Ahmed Sharif added.

