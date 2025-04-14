AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-14

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Islamabad has declared the audit selection process undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad under clause 105A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 as legally flawed.

Consequently, all subsequent proceedings, including the assessment order issued against the taxpayer, have been rendered invalid.

It is reliably learnt that ATIR in a landmark judgment, while adjudicating the matter, observed that the procedural requirements and legal safeguards enshrined in the law for audit selection were not properly adhered to by the tax authorities.

Sections 177 and 214C of Income Tax law: Structured procedure for audits by IR explained

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahbaz Butt, who represented the case before ATIR, has termed this decision a significant development for taxpayers across Pakistan, reiterating the importance of transparency and strict compliance with statutory provisions by revenue authorities.

The ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for similar cases where audit selection processes may not have met the legal standards stipulated under Clause 105A.

Waheed further added that this decision reinforces the principle that tax administration must operate within the bounds of law and procedural fairness, ensuring that taxpayers are protected against arbitrary or procedurally defective actions.

ATIR order stated “Approval granted by the Member, FBR, under clause (105A) of Part-IV of the Second Schedule to the Ordinance is not in compliance with the law. Meeting held by the Board under section 3(7) of the FBR Act, 2007, exceeds the authority granted by the FBR Act, 2007, and the rules formulated under it.

Power delegated by the Board to the Member has not been formally notified by the Board as required by section 8 of the FBR Act, 2007, in conjunction with rule 3(1). Sub-rules (3)(4) of rule 3, conflict with section 9 of the FBR Act. These rules improperly broaden the scope of section 9“.

Since the approval granted by the Board is flawed, the subsequent actions taken, including the issuance of the impugned order under section 121 are automatically rendered invalid.

Contention raised by the AR is well-founded, as the process outlined in Clause (105A) requires the Commissioner to directly seek approval from the Board, and any deviation from this process may result in significant procedural issues. Impugned order passed by the Board is declared illegal, void ab-initio, and without jurisdiction: ATIR ruled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR taxpayers ATIR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 ATIR Islamabad income tax audit

Comments

200 characters

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories