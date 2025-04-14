Prices of essential items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, like live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others witnessed in the open market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken have further dropped as available atRs475/kg against the price of Rs550/kg, showing a decrease of Rs75/kg in the open market. The price of farm eggs decreased as it is being sold at Rs260/dozen against price of Rs300/dozen in the retail market.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Likewise, Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of essential food items remain steady

Prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained stable in the open market.

One kilogram of sugar was available at Rs165/kg against the price Rs170/kg.

Tomato prices have increased as being sold Rs100/kg against the price of Rs80/kg in the previous week. Similarly, onion is being sold at Rs150 per kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120-150/kg. Peas was being sold at Rs150-180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs200/kg, curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs50/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added that Arvi was available at Rs100-120/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, red-collared potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20 kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500/kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

