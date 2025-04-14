AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Print Print 2025-04-14

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killings of eight Pakistanis in the area of Mehrestan, Sistan-Baluchestan province, in Iran.

He expressed grave concern over the killings of Pakistanis on Iranian land.

Sharif prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

Iran strongly condemns ‘cowardly’ killing of 8 Pakistani workers in Sistan-Balochistan attack

In a statement, the PM said, the menace of terrorism is devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism.

He said the Iranian government, after immediately arresting the accused, should mete out just punishment to them and bring before the public reasons for this cruel act.

Sharif directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact the families of the deceased Pakistanis, and Pakistan’s embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies.

APP adds: Pakistan strongly condemned the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We hope for Iranian side’s full cooperation in investigating the matter and in timely repatriation of victims’ remains.” “Eight Pakistani nationals were tragically killed yesterday in Mehrestan county, Sistan-Baluchistan province, located approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border. Our Mission has already requested consular access to verify their identities,” he added.

He said the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened and perturbed over the tragic incident. The Prime Minister had expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

“On the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims’ remains to Pakistan,” he added.

Further updates will be provided as soon as additional details regarding the identification of dead bodies and the circumstances leading to their tragic deaths become available, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu in a post on X said that in a despicable act of violence eight Pakistani nationals were killed in Mehrestan. “We are in touch with authorities in Iran to carry out a swift investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. Iran has assured of its utmost cooperation,” he said.

He said, “Under Honorable PM & DPM’s instructions, their mortal remains will be sent to Pakistan at soonest possible. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families! May departed souls rest in peace.”

