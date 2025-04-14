Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has termed terrorism as a global challenge, urging international community to “fully cooperate” with Pakistan against terrorism.

He shared these views in a meeting with a United States Congressional delegation here on Sunday.

The delegation comprised of Congressmen Jack Bergman (Republican), Tom Suozzi (Democrat) and Jonathan Jackson (Democrat).

Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker and senior officials concerned from Pakistani side was also present in the meeting.

“Terrorism is a global challenge. The international community urgently needs to fully cooperate with Pakistan,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in an official statement from the Interior Ministry issued after the meeting.

The visiting delegates, according to the statement, said that there was a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism.

Of the visiting American delegates, Bergman and Jackson, in the recent past, have strongly demanded of the authorities to get jailed former prime minister Imran Khan released from the prison.

This January, what appeared to be an embarrassing episode for Naqvi, the Interior Minister, Congressman Bergman, in a post on X, demanded of Khan’s release shortly after meeting the interior minister.

“The facts are straight forward, it’s no time to mince words. Free Imran Khan,” he wrote.

In February, Bergman again voiced support for Khan, calling for his release, as he met former president Dr Arif Alvi and Shahbaz Gill, both of whom belong to Khan’s political party; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the US.

Congressman Jackson was among over 60 congressmen who penned a letter to the then US President Joe Biden seeking release of political prisoners in Pakistan including Khan, last October.

NNI adds: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said that strong relations with the USA were an important component of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said that terrorism was a global issue and Pakistan needed the support of the international community to combat it. “The sharing of intelligence technology is very important in the fight against terrorism,” he said, and added that the sacrifices given by the Pakistani forces and civilians in the war against terrorism were unprecedented.

The interior minister also welcomed the participation of the US delegation in the recently concluded Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, 2025. “The government is providing every possible support and complete protection to investors.”

Speaking on the occasion, the US congressmen stressed the need for highlighting the role Pakistan played in the war on terror. They said that members of the Pakistani community living in the USA were competent and hardworking.

A detailed discussion was held on relations between the two countries and other matters of mutual interest, including increasing cooperation in trade and investment sectors. Border security and the steps taken to eliminate terrorism were also discussed at the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US ambassador in Pakistan Natalie A. Baker and Secretary Interior Khurram Agha were also present on the occasion.

