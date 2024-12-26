Army officer martyred, 13 terrorists killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

An army officer was martyred, and thirteen terrorists were killed during three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Jani Khel, Bannu District, and “effectively engaged” their location. As a result, two militants were sent to hell.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District, the ISPR said, adding in the ensuing fire exchange, five Khwarij were effectively neutralized.

It further added that eight militants got injured during the operation.

In a third encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, troops successfully neutralized six militants, the ISPR said.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” it said.

It added that a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

In a related development, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that security forces conducted “an operation on the border area which was carefully selected and based on authentic intelligence”.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in September 2021.

Pakistan has on several occasions demanded Kabul take action against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.