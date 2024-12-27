Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that time has come to stand together and say “no more politics on terrorism”.

The DG ISPR said that while addressing a press conference on “important matters of 2024, especially matters relating to national security, country’s defence in view of the changing regional situation, interior security, and counterterrorism efforts this year”.

The DG ISPR said security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations in 2024.

“During these successful operations, 925 terrorists, including khawarij, were sent to hell while numerous were arrested,” he said.

He stated that the highest number of terrorists eliminated in 2024 when compared with the past five years.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces have fought a long battle against terrorism and are continuing to do so,” Ahmed Sharif added.

The DG ISPR further said more than 179 operations were being conducted on a daily basis by the Pakistan Army, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies, and the police.

Two suicide bombers-to-be apprehended in Balochistan

Some high-value targets were also eliminated in Balochistan, he maintained.

Ahmed Sharif said Baloch terrorists’ most-wanted leaders Sana urf Baro, Bashir urf Pir Jan, Niaz urf Gumman, Zareef Shah Jehan, Hazrat Ali urf Asad, Lak Jan Chakirabadi urf Sawara were also killed.

He highlighted that two suicide bombers-to-be, Insafullah urf Talha and Roohullah hailing from Afghanistan, were apprehended by security forces and “their evil intentions were thwarted”.

“Due to state institution’s excellent plan of action, 14 wanted terrorists put down their arms and joined the national mainstream, including Najeebullah urf Ustad urf Darwesh, Rasheed urf Tamash, and Fitna al Khawarij leader Naheed.”

Want Afghanistan to ensure that insurgents are not given precedence over Pakistan

“Pakistan has played the most important role in the stability of Afghanistan,” Sharif said, adding Pakistan, on a state level, pointed out to the Afghan interim government that “Fitna al Khawarij and various other terrorists from Afghan soil have continued terrorist activities in Pakistan”.

“All evidence related to terrorism can be traced back to the safe havens enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan. The army chief has a clear stance on this: that banned organisations in Pakistan are provided sanctuaries, support, and are allowed unrestrained activities on Afghan territory.”

“To eliminate the terrorist networks and keep our citizens safe, Pakistan will leave no stone unturned,” the DG ISPR stated.

He said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to ensure that “insurgents are not given precedence over Pakistan”.

General Chaudhry added that the repatriation of illegal Afghan citizens from Pakistan was underway.

“From September 2023 till now, 815,000 illegal Afghan citizens have returned to Afghanistan.”

May 9 not the case of Pakistan Army, but case of people of Pakistan

He maintained that the events of May 9, 2023, were not just the army’s issue but one that concerned the entire nation.

Military courts have been a part of Pakistan’s judicial system for decades, in line with the constitution and law, the DG ISPR said.

“Military courts have been established for decades, in accordance with the constitution and law,” he said, pointing out that the courts had received validation from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He further said military courts provide the accused with the right to legal representation, witnesses, and evidence.

The official concluded that the pursuit of justice would continue until the planners and perpetrators of May 9 face legal consequences.

Indian forces violated ceasefire agreement 25 times in 2024

It was informed that India violated ceasefire agreements 25 times, carried out 564 speculative fire incidents, and committed 61 airspace violations, along with 181 tactical air violations.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, calling for the implementation of United Nations resolutions.

“India has turned occupied Kashmir into a hotbed of violence, and its blatant violations of international laws are evident to the world,” the DG ISPR said.

The press conference takes place amid a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies.

The presser came after military courts sentenced 60 individuals for involvement in May 9 violent protests.