Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly armed incident against 8 Pakistani nationals in Iran’s Sistan and Balouchestan province.

Terrorism is a chronic plight and a common threat throughout the region by which the traitorous elements, in collaboration with international terrorism, target security and stability throughout the region.

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Combating this ominous phenomenon requires collective and joint efforts by all countries to eradicate all forms of terrorism and extremism that have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people in recent decades.

