AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-14

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

APP Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would benefit from the expertise of Belarus in the agriculture sector by undertaking joint ventures in the country for the agriculture machinery presently being manufactured in Belarus.

Talking to journalists here Sunday, he said his visit to Belarus was beneficial and successful.

He said Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with minerals wealth, adding in Belarus, he visited a factory making machinery related to mines and minerals and with the grace of Allah cooperation would also be furthered in this field.

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

An understanding was reached with Belarus for sending 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus and they would be sent purely on merit, he added.

He said Punjab Speed was Pakistan Speed, which had now become Super Pakistan Speed.

“We are serving the nation under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. God willing, Pakistan, which is progressing and rapidly moving towards prosperity, is our destination,” he added.

“God willing, we will achieve this destination with collective efforts, hard work of day and night and with the prayers of the whole nation,” he remarked.

The prime minister said he always called Afghanistan a brotherly neighbouring country.

“We always have to live like neighbours. It depends on us whether we live as good neighbours or cause conflicts,” he continued.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Numerous times we gave message to the Afghan interim government that according to the Doha agreement, they will not allow the use of land of Afghanistan for terrorism in any way.”

“But unfortunately, TTP, ISKP and other terrorist organizations operate from there and they have martyred innocent people of Pakistan,” he noted.

The prime minister said the sacrifices rendered by people, armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies would not go in vain.

“It is my sincere advice to Afghanistan that it should immediately rein in the terrorist organizations and should not allow use of its land by these elements,” he added.

He said, “Today Overseas Convention has started and Alhamdullilah it will be a large historic convention. Overseas Pakistanis are coming to their home Pakistan.”

Overseas Pakistanis work day and night and shine the name of Pakistan and send remittances of billions of dollars every year, he added.

“This year the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis increased considerably,” he said, adding convention will be a great opportunity to talk to them.

He said he would listen closely to the just demands of overseas Pakistanis and would implement them speedily as much as possible.

Agriculture agriculture sector PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Belarus mines and minerals sectors

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories