AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Skydance, Paramount dismiss objections to planned $8.4bn merger

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Skydance Media and Paramount Global on Thursday defended their planned $8.4 billion merger, urging the Federal Communications Commission to dismiss opposition from critics, calling them “unwarranted” and “meritless”.

The Center for American Rights, a nonprofit public-interest law firm, petitioned the FCC in December to block the merger, citing concerns about foreign influence on US media stemming from China’s Tencent Holdings’ investment in Skydance.

In a filing with the FCC, the companies described petitions from the group and other critics, including LiveVideo.AI and Fuse Media, as “procedurally defective” and lacking merit.

“Neither party identifies any transaction-related harm that could merit denying the applications or imposing conditions,” the companies said.

Paramount Global begins planned layoffs with 15% job cuts in US

The filing dismissed concerns from LiveVideo.AI over competition, calling its claims of a “rigged sales process” irrelevant to the FCC’s regulatory role. The Center for American Rights and Fuse Media did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

LiveVideo.AI could not be immediately contacted. David Ellison’s Skydance struck a deal with Paramount in July 2024 to combine the two media houses in a complex two-step process, ending months of discussion and speculation about the future of one of Hollywood’s oldest studios.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Paramount Skydance Federal Communications Commission

Comments

200 characters

Skydance, Paramount dismiss objections to planned $8.4bn merger

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories