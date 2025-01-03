Hot start sends Tom Hoge to lead in PGA Tour opener

Tom Hoge birdied four of his first five holes and finished with a 9-under-par 64 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead at The Sentry, the PGA Tour season opener at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Will Zalatoris checked in with a bogey-free 8 under, and that score was matched late in the day by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who made a charge sparked by birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 sandwiched around an eagle 3 on No. 15.

Cameron Young, who bogeyed the first hole in an otherwise smooth round; Collin Morikawa, who didn’t have a bogey; and Canada’s Corey Conners, who went 4 under across the final seven holes, are next at 7 under.

Morikawa recorded four consecutive birdies from No. 12 to No. 15. Tony Finau, Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Belgium’s Thomas Detry share seventh place at 6 under in the 59-golfer field.

Hoge registered 10 birdies and one bogey. Defending champion Chris Kirk shot 74 with two double bogeys and is tied for 48th place.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler isn’t participating in the select field as he recently underwent hand surgery. He had broken glass in his right palm following a Christmas Day accident.