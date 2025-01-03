AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hot start sends Tom Hoge to lead in PGA Tour opener

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:12am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Tom Hoge birdied four of his first five holes and finished with a 9-under-par 64 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead at The Sentry, the PGA Tour season opener at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Will Zalatoris checked in with a bogey-free 8 under, and that score was matched late in the day by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who made a charge sparked by birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 sandwiched around an eagle 3 on No. 15.

Cameron Young, who bogeyed the first hole in an otherwise smooth round; Collin Morikawa, who didn’t have a bogey; and Canada’s Corey Conners, who went 4 under across the final seven holes, are next at 7 under.

Morikawa recorded four consecutive birdies from No. 12 to No. 15. Tony Finau, Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Belgium’s Thomas Detry share seventh place at 6 under in the 59-golfer field.

First Singaporean golfer at Masters hopes ‘not be in awe’ of heroes

Hoge registered 10 birdies and one bogey. Defending champion Chris Kirk shot 74 with two double bogeys and is tied for 48th place.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler isn’t participating in the select field as he recently underwent hand surgery. He had broken glass in his right palm following a Christmas Day accident.

golf Tom Hoge

Comments

200 characters

Hot start sends Tom Hoge to lead in PGA Tour opener

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories