Significant drop in temperatures this week likely

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday issued a weather advisory, predicting a significant drop in temperatures across Sindh as a westerly wave has gripped the northern region.

The province is expected to experience a cold wave from January 4 or 5, with night temperatures dipping by 4-7 degrees Celsius below normal in most areas.

Additionally, light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Sukkur Districts during the same period.

While the overall weather trend is towards cooler and drier conditions, the Met has warned of continued fog formation in the upper and central districts during late nights and early mornings.

Karachi is also likely to see cold and dry weather with an intermittent spells of chilly winds on Jan 4, the Met said that a minimum temperature may drop between 8 Celsius and 6 Celsius.

