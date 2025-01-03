Group Provident Fund Takaful Plan: A Revolutionary Solution by Salaam Family Takaful Limited

TEXT: In today’s evolving corporate landscape, businesses face the challenge of offering employees robust financial security and meaningful benefits. Salaam Family Takaful Limited (SFTL), Pakistan's premier digital takaful company, has emerged as a leader in providing innovative, shariah-compliant financial solutions. Backed by the success of Salaam Takaful Limited, SFTL leverages cutting-edge technology to redefine how businesses support their workforce while remaining aligned with ethical and regulatory standards. Among its offerings, the Group Provident Fund Takaful Plan stands out as a seamless solution tailored to employees' financial needs and operational efficiencies sought by organizations.

Designed specifically for employees contributing to an Employee Provident Fund (EPF), this plan ensures financial growth and security through shariah-compliant investment avenues. It combines savings, protection, and investment by growing provident fund contributions and providing insurance coverage under one umbrella. Contribution payments are made directly from the EPF, fully compliant with the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and Income Tax Rules, 2002. With 100% contribution allocation, employees’ funds are optimally invested for significant financial growth. Funds are accessible from day one, with zero withdrawal fees and no bid-offer charges, ensuring flexibility. Investment returns are distributed daily via NAVs (Net Asset Values), ensuring equitable and transparent growth. A flat 2% charge applies throughout the policy term, offering a straightforward and manageable cost structure.

The plan’s death benefit includes the Sum Covered and the Cash Value, providing employees and their families with peace of mind. Organizations can customize coverage, whether through a multiple of annual EPF contributions or a flat sum cover. Additionally, tiered bonuses—5% in Year 5, 10% in Year 10, and 15% in Years 15 and 20—further incentivize long-term contributions, ensuring substantial growth over time.

The Group Provident Fund Takaful Plan addresses key challenges faced by Provident Fund Trustees, HR professionals, and employees. Trustees often lack investment expertise, leading to suboptimal outcomes. This plan provides professional investment management, ensuring optimal returns and regulatory compliance. Complex tasks like reporting and full-and-final settlements are simplified through a unitized provident fund structure, offering daily NAVs and account statements. Organizations benefit from a bundled solution that integrates provident fund management and group takaful policies, reducing complexity and streamlining operations.

Employees also face significant challenges with traditional provident funds, such as limited returns and inequitable profit distribution. This plan’s NAV-based system ensures fair allocation of returns and higher growth in contributions. Interim periods like full-and-final settlements often result in missed profits for employees. The daily NAV-based mechanism resolves this, guaranteeing consistent growth and equitable distribution.

SFTL’s Group Provident Fund Takaful Plan distinguishes itself through shariah compliance, professional investment management, and seamless administration. From digital onboarding to zero withdrawal fees, it prioritizes members’ convenience and financial well-being. SFTL’s commitment to innovation and excellence makes it the trusted choice for takaful solutions in Pakistan.

In a world where financial security is paramount, this plan bridges the gap between savings and protection while delivering long-term value through innovative features. By empowering organizations to attract, retain, and motivate their workforce, SFTL continues to redefine the takaful experience, fostering trust, motivation, and success.

