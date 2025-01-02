FCCI president condoles death of Arshad Zuberi

FAISALABAD: Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder.

He termed his death as an irreparable loss to economic journalism and prayed for the deceased. He also hoped that the Business Recorder would continue to play its lead role in the field of economic journalism even after the death of Mr. Arshad Zuberi.

They said that Arshad A Zuberi was a distinguished figure in Pakistan’s media, known for his integrity, vision and dedication to accurate and balanced journalism. His efforts played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the business community and policymakers, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

They talked highly about his vital role in amplifying the voice of the business community through Business Recorder. They said that is analytical insights and unwavering commitment to economic journalism have left a profound impact and his absence will be deeply felt.

May Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace and provide strength to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss.

