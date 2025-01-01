AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

Kurram dispute: Grand jirga strikes peace deal as both sides sign agreement

  • Both sides agree to dismantle bunkers and surrender their weapons
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 07:41pm

The warring sides in Kurram district have finally signed a peace agreement after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire in the area, Aaj News reported.

On Wednesday, the parties reached an agreement and signed a 14-point peace accord after mutual consultation, with 45 representatives from each side participating in the process.

The peace deal was brokered by a Grand jirga in Kohat, which concluded today after continued peace efforts for more than three weeks.

Malik Sawab Khan, a jirga member, confirmed the development, adding that the concerns of both parties have largely been addressed. The agreement will be officially announced at the Peshawar Governor House.

As part of the agreement, both sides will dismantle bunkers and surrender their weapons.

Further, there will be a strict ban on hate speech and provocative content on social media platforms to prevent the spread of divisive narratives.

Individuals violating peace terms will be handed over to the government for accountability.

To maintain law and order, both sides will collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the grand jirga was adjourned without any proceedings on Tuesday, due to the absence of members from both sides.

On Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Adviser on Information Barrister Saif stated that the provincial government was committed to finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the Kurram issue.

In his statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that the grand jirga in Kohat would resume on Tuesday after a two-day break granted for consultations with one of the parties.

He expressed optimism about the likelihood of an agreement between both sides.

Ahmedjan Jan 01, 2025 08:13pm
Great News, I hope wisdom shall prevail, to benefit innocent people!!!
