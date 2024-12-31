AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Pakistan

Police disperse protesters at Numaish, Abbas Town after clashes

BR Web Desk Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 08:09pm

Following multiple engagements, the Karachi police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against protests in the Numaish and Abbas Town areas to clear the roads for traffic, Aaj News reported.

Live footage from the area showed policemen firing tear gas shells at protesters as they pelted stones at the police.

The crackdown was launched after failed negotiations. The MWM accused the provincial government of blocking roads.

Chaos at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi as police clash with protesters

The PPP-ruled government has denied such accusations, claiming that the protesters did not comply with the decision made during the first round of talks.

Roads in Karachi to be cleared tonight, says Karachi police chief

Heavy traffic congestion is being reported in the following areas of the metropolis as the demonstrations by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) against the recent killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar continued on the eighth consecutive day:

  • Hassan Square, Essa Nagri, Awami Markaz, and Baloch Colony: Heavy traffic has been reported.

  • Korangi Expressway, Qayyumabad, and Korangi Nullah: Traffic jams are causing delays.

  • Korangi Road, Industrial Area, Stadium Road, and University Road: Increased traffic pressure in these regions.

  • Shahrah-e-Faisal, Awami Markaz, Baloch Colony, and Nursery Fine House: Traffic congestion continues to build.

CM Sindh takes notice of vandalism

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incidents where several vehicles and motorcycles were reportedly set on fire during protests in the city.

“The destruction of public and private property will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” said the chief minister in a statement.

CM Murad said peaceful protest was every citizen’s right, but condemned the acts of arson and termed them as incitement and unacceptable behaviour.

He directed legal action against those involved in burning the vehicles, saying the culprits would be brought to justice.

“We have designated specific platforms for protests, and such actions outside those areas are not permissible,” he added.

The chief minister has instructed the Additional IG Police to restore order in the city promptly and submit a detailed report on the situation.

