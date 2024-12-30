Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP Government on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that rival parties have developed a consensus on a peace agreement over situation in the tribal district Kurram.

Talks for the resolution of Kurram’s dispute continued in Kohat till late Saturday night and both parties have generally developed consensus and one party (Ahle Sunnat) has sought a period of two days to complete consultations over few points with their elders and people.

The Peace Committee has accepted the request and after mutual consultations granted the period of two days. After a break of two days, the jirga will resume its process from Tuesday.

Warring tribes of Kurram fail to strike peace deal

Barrister Saif, who is also the coordinator of the peace committee said that consensus has been developed on all crucial points and after completion of consultation a formal peace agreement will be signed.

He said that the provincial government is determined for a permanent and sustainable resolution of the over century old dispute. He said that bunkers and weapons would be eliminated as per decision of the apex committee.

He said that with the hectic efforts of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and grand jirga, the dispute is closed to resolution. The Commissioner Kohat Division and the whole divisional administration are making sincere efforts for bringing the dispute into an end and establishing of durable peace.

He further said that the chief minister has devoted his official helicopter for relief operations and beside medicine supply, the people are also provided with aerial transportation service.

In the meanwhile, protest sit-ins at different areas including Parachinar are continued against the closure of roads since last two and half months. Due to lack of access to medical facilities and closure of roads 126 minors had died in the district. Three more minors had died to the lack of provision of treatment, told Tehsil Chairman Kurram Upper Agha Muzammil Hussain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024