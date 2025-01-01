AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-01

Kurram dispute: Grand jirga adjourned without any proceedings

KOHAT: The grand jirga on Kurram dispute was adjourned without any proceedings on Tuesday. According to sources,...
NNI Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

KOHAT: The grand jirga on Kurram dispute was adjourned without any proceedings on Tuesday.

According to sources, members from both sides were absent from the grand jirga, as participants from the previous session failed to attend today. Due to the incomplete attendance, the jirga was postponed.

Sources among the jirga members stated that the grand jirga will reconvene tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Kohat commissioner and will be held in Kohat.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Saif stated that the provincial government was committed to finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the Kurram issue. In his statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that the grand jirga in Kohat would resume on Tuesday after a two-day break granted for consultations with one of the parties.

He expressed optimism about the likelihood of an agreement between both sides.

