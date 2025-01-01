AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2025 09:18am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

Read here for details.

  • Govt increases petrol price by Re0.56, HSD’s by Rs2.96 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Police disperse protesters at Numaish, Abbas Town after clashes

Read here for details.

  • ‘Uraan Pakistan’: PM Shehbaz unveils 5-year plan for economy

Read here for details.

  • FBR misses Dec revenue target

Read here for details.

  • Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Read here for details.

