Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

Govt increases petrol price by Re0.56, HSD’s by Rs2.96 per litre

Police disperse protesters at Numaish, Abbas Town after clashes

‘Uraan Pakistan’: PM Shehbaz unveils 5-year plan for economy

FBR misses Dec revenue target

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

