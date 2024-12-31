Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sentenced former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison on Tuesday for threatening security agencies, Aaj News reported.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs600,000 and directed the Inspector General of Police to arrest Khurshid and transfer him to jail.

The ATC also instructed the Director General of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block Khurshid’s computerized national identity card (CNIC).

Khurshid faced charges for threatening security agencies, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Secretary, and the Chief Election Commissioner during a PTI rally on May 26, 2024.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against him at the City Police Station in Gilgit-Baltistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Despite being booked, Khurshid remained an absconder and did not attend the court proceedings.

He was elected to office in 2020, but was disqualified by Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Court in July 2023 for holding a fake degree, as per Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

