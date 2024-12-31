AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

BR Web Desk Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 05:01pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sentenced former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison on Tuesday for threatening security agencies, Aaj News reported.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs600,000 and directed the Inspector General of Police to arrest Khurshid and transfer him to jail.

The ATC also instructed the Director General of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block Khurshid’s computerized national identity card (CNIC).

Former GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid survives ‘attack’

Khurshid faced charges for threatening security agencies, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Secretary, and the Chief Election Commissioner during a PTI rally on May 26, 2024.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against him at the City Police Station in Gilgit-Baltistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Despite being booked, Khurshid remained an absconder and did not attend the court proceedings.

Govt-PTI dialogue: NA speaker summons in-camera meeting on Jan 2

He was elected to office in 2020, but was disqualified by Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Court in July 2023 for holding a fake degree, as per Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In a related development, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday officially convened an in-camera meeting involving committees from the government and the PTI party on January 2, 2025.

The first meeting was presided over by the Speaker between the committees representing the federal government and the PTI earlier this month.

Previously, Khan had established a five-member committee tasked with engaging in discussions with “anyone,” signaling a shift in the PTI’s approach to parliamentary negotiations. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee comprised of members from the ruling coalition.

Following extensive consultations within the party, the PTI’s team has decided to present only two demands to the government during the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the PTI has set a deadline of January 31 to finalise negotiations with the government.

Gilgit Baltistan PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Khalid Khurshid Inspector General of Police

Comments

200 characters

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of 2024, registers 84% growth in the year

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

Read more stories