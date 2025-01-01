AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-01

LDA achieves record revenue generation from auctions

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has achieved record revenue generation from auctions, surpassing the revenue of the last 10 years; in the December auction alone, it collected historic revenue of Rs2.47 billion.

The LDA disclosed this while highlighting its achievements on Tuesday. It averred that their focus in 2024 remained on IT-based reforms and revenue generation. The LDA became the first development authority to issue online residential building plans, with 1,110 plans issued digitally and a total of 8,610 plans approved throughout the year.

It conducted digital mapping of over 7,500 illegally used commercial properties while the LDA Town Planning Wing issued notices to 9,570 properties involved in unauthorised commercial use, sealed 5,057 properties for illegal commercial use and demolished 708 structures due to illegal construction.

“Moreover, successfully computerised balloting of residential plots was conducted for the first time. In 2024, significant progress was made in LDA City, with accelerated development work on Chenab Road and underground electrification. The LDA handed over possession of 1- and 2-kanal commercial and residential plots in Blocks K, B, D, and E of the Jinnah Sector.

The inauguration of Central Park and the Citizen Facilitation Center in LDA Avenue One, along with the construction of Jubilee Town’s entry gate and other development works, marked significant achievements for the year. In 2024, LDA commercialised eight major roads and revamped the LDA and TEPA enforcement squads. It also completed the sifting of 65,246 property files, ensuring online availability of the digitized records,” it added.

According to the LDA, they recovered over 850 kanals of valuable land in Sabzazar, Johar Town, Gujjarpura and Township, worth billions of rupees. It launched sustainable development projects across Lahore, including the revamping of Adda Plot, Thokar Entry Point, projects in Gulberg, G-1 Market, Tollinton Market and Sabzazar Main Boulevard. Moreover, the LDA and TEPA completed patchwork and rehabilitation on 110 major roads in 2024.

