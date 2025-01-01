AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-01

DC Hyderabad reviews traffic congestion, encroachments problems

Recoder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

HYDERABAD: In a concerted effort to tackle problems of traffic congestion and encroachments, a review meeting was convened today under the Supervision of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

The meeting brought together stakeholders, including traffic police, Chamber of small traders and industry, municipal corporation officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to improve traffic flow.

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasized the urgent need for mutual cooperation and tireless efforts among stakeholders to develop a multifaceted plan to enhance traffic flow. He lauded the city traffic police for their relentless efforts to remove encroachments and improve traffic flow.

Concerned officers provided a detailed briefing on the traffic challenges, highlighting the shortage of traffic personnel, their lack of trainings, and obstruction in traffic flow like encroachments, illegal parking, and shopkeepers softly encroaching on roads, which have resulted in traffic accidents and affected the traffic system prolonged.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon pointed out that the work is in progress on different roads in Hyderabad city including Autobahn Road will significantly improve traffic conditions within two months, and it will reduce traffic burden. Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon stressed the importance of stakeholders working together to prepare a comprehensive plan to improve traffic movement.

He urged the traffic police to intensify their special campaign to eliminate encroachments, while also appealing to citizens to cooperate with the administration and adhere to traffic rules to ensure smooth travel facilities for all citizens.

The meeting was attended by SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh lanjhar, Former president Chambers of small traders and industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, other Traders, traffic police officers, senior municipal corporation officers, and other stakeholders.

