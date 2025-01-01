‘Pakistan will have to face multiple challenges in 2025’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that Pakistan will have to face multiple internal and external challenges in the year 2025.

He said that the nation will have to unite and cooperate fully with its national defense institutions to deal with these challenges.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that in the New Year, Pakistan will have to face political instability, terrorism, and economic problems on the internal front. At the same time, anti-national activities on social media will also continue.

He said Pakistan will face global political shifts and regional changes.

He said that possible actions by the US against China, changes in US Ukraine policy, acceleration of action against the Houthis, and decisive action against Iran’s nuclear program are expected to have an impact on Pakistan as well.

The business leader said that to deal with these internal and external challenges; our divided nation will have to unite and provide all possible support to the defense institutions.

During the following year, a group of anarchists will continue to spread poisonous propaganda against the government and the Pakistani Army on social media, to which patriotic Pakistanis need to turn a deaf ear, he stressed.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Iran’s influence in Syria and Lebanon has ended, and now the US and Israel have targeted the Houthis in Yemen.

They estimate that they will also be dealt with in a few months, after which all attention will be focused on Iran so that its nuclear program can be reversed.

Since Iran is Pakistan’s neighboring country, it will be impossible for Pakistan to remain safe from the effects of action against Iran, but minimizing its effects as much as possible will be a test for our policymakers.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that despite political instability, the current government will continue to work next year, and the economy will improve. Inflation will decrease, electricity and gas prices will be reduced, bank markup will come to single digits, the FBR will be digitized, and the stock market, exports, remittances, and revenue will increase.

But, due to terrorism, the investment climate will not be as expected, and people will continue to consider investing in other countries as safer than Pakistan.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that interest rates are being continuously reduced. Still, its effects are not being transmitted to the people at present. Credit is being rightly taken for the reduction in inflation, but nothing essential has become cheaper; instead, the prices of many items have increased, while tomatoes are being sold for Rs 250 to Rs 400 per kilo in different parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024