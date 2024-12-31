AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-31

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Advisor is tasked to structure the transaction of three power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as per the status of completed assignments and PC will seek approval from Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) before taking the transaction to the market, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, three DISCOs; i.e., Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will be privatised by the end of the current year.

In a communication, the Ministry of Privatisation referred to Ministry of Energy’s (Power Division) letter of November 29, 2024, and stated that the Request for Proposal (RFP) including scope of work and evaluation criteria for the hiring of Financial Advisor (FA) for Private Sector Participation (PSP) in three DISCOs of first batch (FESCO, GEPCO and IESCO) were firmed up with consultation of Power Division and the World Bank. Subsequently, the plan was circulated among the panel of Pre-qualified Financial Advisors on the strength of PC on 20th and 29 August, 2024. The hiring of FA for the transaction is in progress.

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

On December 27, 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting on DISCOs’s performance and was update on progress on their privatization.

The sources said the World Bank has firmed up its report on the proposed privatisation of three DISCOs and shared with the concerned stakeholders including the Privatisation Commission, adding that Power Division shared World Bank’s Report and actions taken so far on it.

The sources said, Privatisation Commission has also gone through the details of World Bank Report and commented that it understands that completion/implementation (including required approvals) of Task in World Bank report are to be implemented by Power Division (aspect of CPs) through concerned stakeholders; i.e., DISCOs, CPPA-G and NEPRA etc. by January,31 2025.

Financial Advisor during due diligence will review the tasks implemented and suggest adjustments/ amendments where required. Further, FA will structure the transaction according to the status of completed tasks and PC will seek approval from Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) before taking the transaction to the market.

With respect to review of eligibility criteria rules and investor qualifications PC will review these in the light of feedback from prospective investors after the market sounding.

With regards to Terms of References (ToRs) about appointment of Human Resource (HR) and communication firms by Power Division, so far PC has not offered any comments on the ToRs.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has directed Power Division to complete the 9 prior actions already approved by CCoP, aligned with WB deliverables by January 31, 2025.

Privatisation Division is tasked to expedite hiring of Financial Advisor for 1st phase of Privatisation (IESCO, GEPCO & FESCO) and subsequently issue RFP. Meticulous timelines based on milestones are to be presented to SIFC by January 15, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra privatisation FESCO DISCOS power sector CCoP Power Division ministry of energy IESCO Gepco pakistan power sector Discos privatisation financial advisor SIFC

Comments

200 characters

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Remembering Arshad Zuberi

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories