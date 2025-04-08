Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

The gold price per tola fell Rs2,000 in Pakistan, in line with the decline in international rates. In the local market, the price per tola reached Rs318,000 on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs272,633 after a decrease of Rs1,715, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The yellow metal has been on the decline amid global economic uncertainties. On Saturday, the price per tola reached Rs320,000 after a single-day fall of Rs5500.

The international rate of gold decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,010 per ounce, a decrease of $28 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,170 per tola.