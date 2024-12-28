PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern over delays in appointing Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of electricity distribution companies (Discos) and has directed authorities to complete the appointment process swiftly.

Chairing a review meeting on Discos’ performance Saturday, the prime minister emphasized that the appointment of CEOs should be completed with utmost transparency, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Shehbaz directed that recruitment within Discos should be based on merit, with no compromise on transparency.

During the meeting, matters concerning Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) were discussed.

PM Shehbaz instructed authorities to utilize all resources to achieve the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) target.

He also called for swift completion of smart meter installation to ensure transparency in the billing system.

“Overbilling will not be tolerated under any circumstance,” the premier said, warning that strict action would be taken against officers involved in such malpractice.

He instructed concrete measures to be implemented to prevent electricity theft.

During the review meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the performance of Lesco, Pesco, and Fesco.

It was briefed that during the financial year 2024-25, Lesco’s recovery till November, clocked in at 96.82%, Pesco 87.98% and Fesco 97.57%.

In terms of transmission and distribution losses up to November in the fiscal year 2024-25, Lesco losses stood at 13.04%, Pesco 33% and Fesco 6.01%.

Sharing progress on smart meter installations, it was informed that Lesco, which is targeted to install 223,365 three-phase smart meters, has installed 49,470 meters to date.

Pesco was assigned to install 152,559 smart meters, out of which 51,173 have been installed to date. Whereas, Fesco targeted to install 192,311 smart meters, and has installed 11,276 meters to date.

The meeting was informed that the customers of Lesco, Pesco and Fesco have access to call centres, emails, websites, interactive voice response, Nepra’s mobile and web services for complaints and other services.

Additionally, free access to helpline 118 is being ensured for all mobile phone operators for complaints regarding electricity transmission.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.