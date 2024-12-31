Punjab extends sales tax on services to Murree

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended sales tax on services to district Murree. A notification has been issued to operationalize the Murree office following the earlier establishment of offices in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, and Kasur.

Additional Commissioner Ms Marzia Saleem has been appointed to oversee the Murree office whereas efforts to bring unregistered Punjab Sales Tax on Services (PSTS) taxpayers into the tax net are already underway, with meetings being held to engage them.

