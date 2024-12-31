Protest sit-ins continue

KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Saturday reiterated its basic demands including reopening of roads to Parachinar and restoring of normalcy in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the MWM’s sit-in protests continued for the seventh consecutive day amid chilly weather, tormenting citizens.

During a press conference held at the protest site at night, central leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi expressed concerns over the deteriorating conditions in Kurram, where blocked roads and a lack of essential supplies have created a humanitarian crisis.

“Blocking the Parachinar route is not just lawlessness but a war crime,” Allama Hasan declared. He claimed that 128 children have lost their lives in Parachinar due to a shortage of medicines and criticized the lack of action from provincial and federal authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024