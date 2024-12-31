Advance tax: IHC accepts PTA petition against deduction of extra amount by FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted a petition of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against deduction of extra amount by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in line of advance tax.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC issued the detailed order on the petition of PTA, which was filed in 2018 against the decision for deduction of Rs1.37 billion as advance tax.

The court also imposed a fine worth Rs100,000 on deputy commissioner Inland Revenue and instructed him to pay the amount to the petitioner within one month.

The court said the petitioner stated that the FBR assessed the advance tax again. The PTA stated that the tax department deducted the amount from bank account without serving prior notice.

The high court said it is essential to serve notice to the taxpayer as per the income tax ordinance.

The court said the action without following the due process is the violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner. It said the PTA filed application to the department against the cutting of extra amount. The commissioner Inland Revenue was bound to take decision on petition within two-month but matter was not concluded within the said period.

The court directed the FBR to take decision within two months on the application after issuance of this verdict.

