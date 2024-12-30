AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Markets

London copper dips as market awaits China data

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

London copper prices inched lower on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while market participants awaited economic data from the world’s biggest commodity consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% to $8,959 per metric ton as of 1020 GMT.

The U.S. dollar stayed firm, making metals prices in it more expensive for other holders of other currency.

Trading volumes were low due to the upcoming New Year holiday, and as the market awaited China’s release of PMI factory surveys on Tuesday.

“The trend for copper ultimately is a derivative of China’s recovery, or lack thereof. I see some meaningful headwinds to the copper market because nothing really seems to be re-igniting China’s economy,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

Chinese policymakers hope policy support measures introduced late this year will bolster the property market, which is the biggest consumer of base metals. Beijing is also seeking to lessen the impact of an expected increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports when Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

China to cut import tariffs on some recycled copper and aluminium raw materials

“The other element that offers downside risks (to copper) is the change of government in the U.S. and the potential for a slower or even unwound green transition,” Rodda added.

On a week-on-week basis, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.7% on Dec. 27.

LME aluminium slipped 0.3% to $2,549 a ton, nickel edged up 2.1% to $15,630, zinc gained 0.7% to $3,053.50, tin rose 1% at $29,120, while lead was 0.8% lower at $1,953.50.

