Pakistan pharma sector deploys AI, other advanced technologies in drug development

Pakistan’s pharma sector is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to improve drug development processes and detect drug reactions, it was learnt.

From startup-led telemedicine platforms to large-scale industry events focused on AI integration, the sector is gearing up for a tech-driven future.

Industry leaders Haroon Qasim, who is also a former Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA), highlighted a transformative shift. “AI and digital technologies are steadily transforming Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector across multiple fronts—from drug development to patient engagement, the applications are growing,” he told Business Recorder.

Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging AI in a variety of ways. AI-powered tools now predict disease outbreaks based on prescription trends and real-time data, while AI chatbots assist physicians 24/7 with instant access to medical information. In pharmacovigilance, machine learning algorithms analyze patient feedback to detect adverse drug reactions faster than ever before.

Startups in the country are also innovating rapidly. By integrating AI with telemedicine, they are able to provide more personalized treatment recommendations.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms in the pharma space use predictive analytics to manage inventory, prevent stockouts, and enhance customer support, he said.

“Like in PharmEvo, we are using telemedicine, AI chatbots like DiBot to track and connect with patients. We have even launched our own e-commerce platform following a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model,” said Qasim.

“It is a testament to how the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan is venturing into the digital side of the business for better patient care and effective reach.”

The integration of AI spans multiple departments and stages of the pharmaceutical value chain. In research and development (R&D), AI accelerates molecule screening and optimizes drug formulation. In quality assurance, machine learning detects anomalies in production lines, improving both safety and efficiency. Regulatory affairs departments use digital tools to streamline documentation and compliance, reducing approval timelines significantly.

On the manufacturing floor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and AI-driven automation enhance batch processing while minimizing human error. In supply chain and distribution, predictive AI helps forecast demand and manage temperature-sensitive logistics. For sales and marketing, AI-enhanced CRM tools personalize engagement strategies with healthcare providers.

The objectives behind these innovations are clear: improving efficiency, reducing human error, ensuring compliance, and enhancing patient safety. “This all aligns with our dream of a healthier society,” added Qasim. “Technology enables smarter, safer, and more accessible healthcare.”

A bold signal of the industry’s commitment to this tech-driven future came from Martin Dow Group, the country’s sixth-largest pharmaceutical company, which recently hosted its first-ever Tech Day, titled AIM (Artificial Intelligence for Martin Dow). The event brought together experts from global tech giants like SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and PwC.

“We see artificial intelligence as a catalyst for meaningful change,” said Ijlal Jafri, Group CIO at Martin Dow. “With our AI roadmap and today’s tech day, we take an important step towards building a smarter and more agile future where technology empowers better decisions and drives greater impact across the industry.”

Tech Day featured panel discussions and presentations that explored how AI can drive operational excellence, enhance customer experience, and support smarter decision-making. The company also signed key partnerships with TallyMarks Consulting for the “Rise with SAP” initiative and with Integration Experts for Salesforce-based customer relationship management (CRM).

These strategic moves signal the beginning of a new era in pharma-tech collaboration in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025