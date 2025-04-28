Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Supernet Limited will provide internet and communication infrastructure at the Reko Diq Copper and Gold Mine in Balochistan, according to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Supernet Limited announced a strategic partnership with Reko Diq Mining Company in the notice.

“Supernet Limited, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Reko Diq Mining Company to deliver state-of-the-art internet and communication infrastructure at the Reko Diq Copper and Gold Mine in Balochistan.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing digital connectivity at one of Pakistan’s most strategically significant mining projects,” the notice read.

Under the partnership, Supernet Limited says it will deploy “robust, secure, and scalable communication solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations in the remote and challenging terrain of Reko Diq”.

“This partnership underscores Supernet Limited’s unwavering commitment to empowering Pakistan’s strategic sectors with world-class technology,” said Zia Tariq, Head of Sales – Defense at Supernet Limited. “Reko Diq is a project of national importance, and we are proud to contribute by enabling connectivity in one of the remotest regions of Balochistan. Our solutions will support safe, efficient, and sustainable mining operations.”

It may be noted that Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine while the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan own the other 50%.

Barrick considers the mine one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas, and its development is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan’s struggling economy.

The Reko Diq copper and gold project would become a “beacon that leads Pakistan” on the global mining map, the CEO of joint owner Barrick Gold said on earlier this month.

“This mine is set to become one of the lowest-cost copper producers in the world,” he said.

“There is every reason to believe that Reko Diq will still be operating past the end of this century.”

He informed the first production was scheduled to commence in 2028 and targeted 240,000 tons of copper per annum and 300,000 ounces of gold per annum.