Dec 28, 2024
China to cut import tariffs on some recycled copper and aluminium raw materials

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2024 10:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: China will reduce import tariffs on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials from next year, the government said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Finance announced adjustments to various import tariff categories, effective Jan. 1, aimed at increasing imports of high-quality products, expanding domestic demand and promoting high-level opening-up, it said in a statement.

Provisional import tariffs below the most-favoured-nation rates will be applied to 935 items, the ministry said. Import tariffs will be reduced on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials to advance green and low-carbon development.

Copper steady as tight supply counters strong dollar

Tariffs will rise on commodities including molasses and sugar-containing pre-mixed powders will increase but be reduced on items such as cyclic olefin polymers, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers and automatic transmissions for special-purpose vehicles such as fire trucks and repair vehicles.

Import tariffs will also be reduced on items such as sodium zirconium cyclosilicate, viral vectors for CAR-T tumour therapy, and nickel-titanium alloy wires for surgical implants.

The China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement will come into effect on Jan. 1, with tariff reduction implementations, the ministry said.

