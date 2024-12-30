AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
Business & Finance

South Korea November factory output falls more sharply than expected

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:52am

SEOUL: South Korea’s factory output fell more sharply than expected in November, government data showed on Monday, amid slowing exports and weakening business confidence.

The industrial output index, fell 0.7% over the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, after no change in the prior month. That compared with a fall of 0.4% forecast in a Reuters survey of economists.

On an annual basis, the index was up 0.1%, according to Statistics Korea, slower than gains of 6.3% the month before and 0.4% expected by economists.

Last month, South Korea’s export growth slowed to a 14-month low, as shipments to the United States and China fell amid tariff uncertainty.

Thai factory output falls for 18th consecutive month

The country’s business sentiment hit this month the weakest in more than four years.

