Print 2024-12-30

Punjab to start e-taxi service on Chinese pattern

NNI Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:21am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday assigned a task to Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan to start e-taxi services across the province on the pattern of China Taxi Service.

The Punjab Transport Department already started working for the commencement of e-taxi service. The provincial transport minister already held many discussions with various electric vehicle manufacturing companies.

Deewan Group and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) also showed their interest in the project.

Sindh plans to introduce e-taxis for jobless youth: Sharjeel

The e-taxi service will be available in all major cities of the province round-the-clock. During the first phase, e-tax availability will be ensured in Lahore and divisional headquarters.

After the start of e-taxi, a marginal decrease will be witnessed in employment while citizens will avail the facility of cheap transportation.

Abdullah Dec 30, 2024 08:17am
How about starting AI courses in universities and more schools in punjab.we dont need air ambulances or e taxi
