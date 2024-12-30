Punjab to start e-taxi service on Chinese pattern

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday assigned a task to Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan to start e-taxi services across the province on the pattern of China Taxi Service.

The Punjab Transport Department already started working for the commencement of e-taxi service. The provincial transport minister already held many discussions with various electric vehicle manufacturing companies.

Deewan Group and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) also showed their interest in the project.

Sindh plans to introduce e-taxis for jobless youth: Sharjeel

The e-taxi service will be available in all major cities of the province round-the-clock. During the first phase, e-tax availability will be ensured in Lahore and divisional headquarters.

After the start of e-taxi, a marginal decrease will be witnessed in employment while citizens will avail the facility of cheap transportation.