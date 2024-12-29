AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Rabada unlikely batting star as South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller

AFP Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 06:14pm

CENTURION: Kagiso Rabada turned batting hero as he and Marco Jansen took South Africa to a dramatic two-wicket win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Needing 148 to win, South Africa crashed to 99 for eight against superb bowling by Mohammad Abbas.

The 34-year-old Abbas took a career-best six for 54.

But Rabada, so often a match-winner as a bowler, went on the attack as a batsman, hitting an unbeaten 31 off 26 balls, while Jansen provided solid support in making 16 not out.

Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad rock South Africa at start of chase

Abbas bowled unchanged for 19.3 overs – four of them on Saturday when he took his first two wickets – in a spell of unremitting accuracy on a pitch which gave seam bowlers help throughout the match.

It was a remarkable comeback for Abbas, whose previous Test appearance was against the West Indies in Kingston in August 2021.

But it was not quite enough for Pakistan, seeking their first win in South Africa in 18 years.

The result ensured qualification for South Africa in the final of the World Test championship final in England next year.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma batted solidly at the start of the day after resuming on 27 for three.

Markram and Bavuma put on 43 for the fourth wicket, with Bavuma surviving on 14 – and getting six runs – when he hooked Abbas to fine leg, where Naseem Shah stepped over the boundary in catching the ball.

Markram looked secure but was bowled by Abbas for 37 by a virtually unplayable ball which kept low and seamed back off the pitch.

Bavuma and David Bedingham added another 34 runs until Bavuma uncharacteristically charged down the pitch at Abbas and was given out caught behind for 40.

He walked off immediately but Ultra Edge technology showed the only ‘spike’ was when the ball brushed his trouser pocket.

It was the first of four wickets which fell for three runs in 12 balls.

Naseem Shah bowled Kyle Verreynne and Abbas had Bedingham and Corbin Bosch caught behind off successive deliveries.

Rabada and Jansen saw South Africa through to lunch at 116 for eight – then polished off the match in just 5.3 overs after the interval, with each stroke cheered by the home spectators.

