BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 Dec, 2024 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

Read here for details.

  • Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading

Read here for details.

  • Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, January 01

Read here for details.

  • PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

Read here for details.

  • Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

Read here for details.

  • Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read here for details.

