Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading

Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, January 01

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

