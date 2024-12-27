Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Friday that international powers were making efforts to target Pakistan’s nuclear programme under the pretext of supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

His statement comes days after the US government imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency – National Development Complex (NDC) – for allegedly contributing to the country’s ballistic missile programme.

In an apparent reference to US President-elect Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell’s tweets demanding Imran Khan’s release, Bilawal said the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, and that their “real target” was Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.

“Those who had been issuing statements against Pakistan’s nuclear programmer are now raising their voices for Imran Khan’s release,” Bilawal said, asking the PTI founder to clarify his position about these statements.

Bilawal said it seemed a certain lobby wanted a regime change and install a government in Pakistan that was ready to make a deal on anything [including the nuclear programme].

The PPP chairman also paid tribute to his mother and the slain former prime minister Benazir, saying that her 30-year political struggle has carved a place in history.

Bilawal added that Benazir had never compromised on ideology, adding that she was the representative of the vulnerable segments of society.