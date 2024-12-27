AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

  • In apparent reference to US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming aide calling for release of Imran Khan, PPP chairman says foreign governments should avoid interfering in Pakistan's internal matters
BR Web Desk Published December 27, 2024
Imran just an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Friday that international powers were making efforts to target Pakistan’s nuclear programme under the pretext of supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

His statement comes days after the US government imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency – National Development Complex (NDC) – for allegedly contributing to the country’s ballistic missile programme.

In an apparent reference to US President-elect Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell’s tweets demanding Imran Khan’s release, Bilawal said the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, and that their “real target” was Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.

“Those who had been issuing statements against Pakistan’s nuclear programmer are now raising their voices for Imran Khan’s release,” Bilawal said, asking the PTI founder to clarify his position about these statements.

Bilawal said it seemed a certain lobby wanted a regime change and install a government in Pakistan that was ready to make a deal on anything [including the nuclear programme].

The PPP chairman also paid tribute to his mother and the slain former prime minister Benazir, saying that her 30-year political struggle has carved a place in history.

Bilawal added that Benazir had never compromised on ideology, adding that she was the representative of the vulnerable segments of society.

Imran Khan Richard Grenell Pakistan nuclear program Pakistan's missile programme

Comments

200 characters
Kamran Rauf Dec 27, 2024 08:57pm
He speaks like Benazir Bhutto.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Re=== Dec 27, 2024 09:08pm
Chill bro. You did not even win the election. It was given to you
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Re=== Dec 27, 2024 09:12pm
Pakistan is not that important for a country like the USA to target its Nuclear program. Don't give yourself too much importance. Your closeness to China is why the USA is punshing you.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abbas Khan Dec 27, 2024 10:24pm
Look who is talking
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories