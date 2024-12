The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 01, 2025, which will be observed as a bank holiday, the central bank said on Friday.

According to the SBP, all banks/Development Finance Institutions (DFIs)/Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will also remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.

“However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual,” it said.