Dec 28, 2024
Markets

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

BR Web Desk Published December 27, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities on Friday to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during the winter months.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the directives were given during a review meeting on gas supply in the country. The prime minister took notice of complaints regarding the reduced gas supply to domestic consumers.

“Gas supply to domestic consumers remains the government’s top priority,” he said, adding that structural reforms in the energy sector are key to permanently resolving the gas supply issue.

During the briefing, the attendees were informed that surplus RLNG is available in the system, which has resulted in improved gas load management compared to last year.

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

The PM was also briefed that the duration of gas load-shedding is less this year compared to the previous year.

It was informed that gas is being supplied to domestic consumers from 5am to 10pm, while the power sector is also receiving gas as per demand.

It was learnt that SNGPL and SSGC’s online dashboards are operational to address consumer complaints. It was shared that SNGPL’s complaint resolution rate stands at 93%, while SSGC’s rate is at 79%.

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

Additionally, all gas fields in the country remain operational.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Ch K A Nye Dec 27, 2024 10:09pm
Just how many of Speedy's directives are ever actually implemented?
