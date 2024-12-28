Termination of enforcement actions against NBP

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has announced that the Federal Reserve Board, USA has declared the termination of enforcement actions against the National Bank of Pakistan and its New York branch.

Cease and Desist Order dated February 22, 2022 against National Bank of Pakistan, Karachi, Pakistan, and National Bank of Pakistan New York Branch, New York, has been terminated on December 2, 2024, and written agreement dated March 14, 2016 National Bank of Pakistan, Karachi, Pakistan, and National Bank of Pakistan New York Branch, New York, has been terminated on December 17, 2024, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

