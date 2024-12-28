LDA sifts 65,246 property files in 2024: DG

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has said that they have completed the sifting of 65,246 property files this year, achieving a significant milestone.

Commenting on the LDA’s annual performance report for the year 2024 here on Friday, he averred that the Citizen Facilitation Centre received a positive response from citizens. He emphasised that the Citizen Facilitation Center will be further upgraded to enhance citizen Facilitation.

As per the report, in 2024, the Citizen Facilitation Center received 47,818 applications, out of which 46,909 were disposed of. Additionally, 18,700 sifted files were processed at the Citizen Facilitation Center.

Moreover, this year, the LDA issued 4,647 NOCs, 613 completion certificates and 8,610 residential building plans. After the launch of the Online Building Plan Approval, 1,106 residential building plans were also approved online.

Furthermore, 2,810 properties were transferred at the LDA Property Transfer Cell. Construction work is rapidly continuing to establish a Central Monitoring System at the LDA Facilitation Center.

