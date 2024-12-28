AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

LDA sifts 65,246 property files in 2024: DG

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 07:05am

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has said that they have completed the sifting of 65,246 property files this year, achieving a significant milestone.

Commenting on the LDA’s annual performance report for the year 2024 here on Friday, he averred that the Citizen Facilitation Centre received a positive response from citizens. He emphasised that the Citizen Facilitation Center will be further upgraded to enhance citizen Facilitation.

As per the report, in 2024, the Citizen Facilitation Center received 47,818 applications, out of which 46,909 were disposed of. Additionally, 18,700 sifted files were processed at the Citizen Facilitation Center.

Moreover, this year, the LDA issued 4,647 NOCs, 613 completion certificates and 8,610 residential building plans. After the launch of the Online Building Plan Approval, 1,106 residential building plans were also approved online.

Furthermore, 2,810 properties were transferred at the LDA Property Transfer Cell. Construction work is rapidly continuing to establish a Central Monitoring System at the LDA Facilitation Center.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore Development Authority LDA Tahir Farooq property files

Comments

200 characters

LDA sifts 65,246 property files in 2024: DG

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories