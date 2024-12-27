AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot prices gain amid Russia-Ukraine gas transit concerns

Reuters Published December 27, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices gained this week, the first rise after three weekly declines, as the imminent expiry of a transit deal for Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe lent support to prices.

The average LNG price for February delivery into north-east Asia was $14.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up 6% from $13.30/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

Asian LNG prices have gained 20% this year and averaged $11.97/mmBtu in 2024.

“The biggest thing people are keeping an eye on is TTF’s upward movement,” said Masanori Odaka, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, referring to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub.

He added that some industry participants were taking the expiry of a Russia-Ukraine gas transit contract at the end of this year as bullish news.

Russian gas supply into Europe could affect prices on the TTF, which also has an impact on Asia LNG prices.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG falls on muted demand, strong inventories

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was no time left this year to sign a new Ukrainian gas transit deal, and blamed Ukraine for refusing to extend the agreement that also brings gas to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.

“The other thing is a cold front potential in the U.S. which could end in a deep freeze like it did in 2021,” Rystad’s Odaka added.

“Asia seems relatively well stocked, so below average to normal winter will not likely cause China, Korea or Japan to buy significant volumes in the spot market.”

In Europe, delivered prices turned higher this week, mostly on continued uncertainty about the agreement to continue gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after the current deal expires, said Martin Senior, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“Weak wind generation forecasts in northwest Europe during the Christmas break and into the weekend also supported gas-fired generation demand,” he added.

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in February on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $13.76/mmBtu on Dec. 24, a $0.20/mmBtu discount to the February gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price at $13.745/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed the price for January delivery at $13.753/mmBtu.

The U.S. arbitrage to Northeast Asia via the Cape of Good Hope for January is still currently closed due to the recent TTF rally, providing more incentive for U.S. cargos to deliver to Northwest Europe instead, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

In LNG freight, Atlantic rates held steady at $23,500/day, while Pacific rates fell to $21,500/day, added Afghan.

LNG LNG price Global LNG Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asia spot prices gain amid Russia-Ukraine gas transit concerns

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories