Forces kill 43 terrorists in Balochistan, KP operations

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have successfully neutralised 43 terrorists since December 9, 2024, during extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, dealing a significant blow to terrorist groups operating in the regions.

According to the military’s media wing, in a recent operation conducted on the night of December 12-13 in Lakki Marwat District, six terrorists were killed during an effective engagement by security forces.

This brings the total number of terrorists eliminated in KP to 18 since December 9.

In Balochistan, security forces conducted two separate IBOs in Musa Khel and Panjgur districts on December 13.

After intense fire exchanges, 10 terrorists were neutralised.

Since December 9, a total of 25 terrorists have been eliminated in Balochistan, the ISPR stated.

The Pakistan Army, in its resolve to restore peace and eliminate terrorism, reiterated its commitment to continuing these operations until the menace is entirely wiped out from the country.

The successful execution of these operations demonstrates the unwavering determination of the security forces to ensure safety and stability in the region.

