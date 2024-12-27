AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Relentless cold winds howl across city

Published 27 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: The relentless cold wave howled across the city on Thursday, as the Met Office anticipates the chilly weather going into another day.

However, the most significant drop is anticipated in Tharparkar and Umerkot, where night time temperatures may fall 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Overall, the night time temperatures across Sindh are expected to stay below normal levels.

In Upper and Central Sindh, mercury levels are likely to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, while Lower Sindh may see a decrease of 2-3 degrees Celsius. Cold wave is expected to bring down minimum temperature between 11 Celsius and 9 Celsius in Karachi on Friday.

Elsewhere in the country: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts with very cold conditions reported in hilly areas. In the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh, smog and fog persisted in patches, affecting visibility.

The day’s minimum temperatures were as follows: Skardu -13 Celsius, Leh -12, and Gupis -9. Other cold spots included Astore and Gilgit at -8, Quetta at -6, and Hunza, Kalat, and Ziarat at -5. Kalam also experienced chilly conditions with a temperature of -4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

