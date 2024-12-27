PM condoles deaths caused by Azeri plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and condoled with him over the loss of precious lives in the tragic airplane crash this week.

Sharif said that entire Pakistani nation shared the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and was praying to Allah the Almighty for the bereaved families, as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan would certainly overcome this tragedy, with their exemplary resilience and strength.

Recalling the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, Sharif assured Aliyev that Pakistan was ready to extend any support required by Azerbaijan at this challenging time.

Aliyev thanked Sharif for his support and solidarity in the wake of the tragic incident. He said that this thoughtful gesture was reflective of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each through thick and thin.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif paid a visit to the Azerbaijan Embassy on Thursday to offer his condolences to the ambassador of Azerbaijan over the tragic loss of lives in an airplane crash in Aktau region of Kazakhstan.

The prime minister condoled with ambassador over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident and offered prayers for the bereaved families, wishing them strength during this difficult time.

