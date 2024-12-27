AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-27

PM condoles deaths caused by Azeri plane crash

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2024 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and condoled with him over the loss of precious lives in the tragic airplane crash this week.

Sharif said that entire Pakistani nation shared the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and was praying to Allah the Almighty for the bereaved families, as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan would certainly overcome this tragedy, with their exemplary resilience and strength.

Recalling the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, Sharif assured Aliyev that Pakistan was ready to extend any support required by Azerbaijan at this challenging time.

Aliyev thanked Sharif for his support and solidarity in the wake of the tragic incident. He said that this thoughtful gesture was reflective of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each through thick and thin.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif paid a visit to the Azerbaijan Embassy on Thursday to offer his condolences to the ambassador of Azerbaijan over the tragic loss of lives in an airplane crash in Aktau region of Kazakhstan.

The prime minister condoled with ambassador over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident and offered prayers for the bereaved families, wishing them strength during this difficult time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Azerbaijan PM Shehbaz Sharif Ilham Aliyev Passenger plane crashes Azerbaijan plane

Comments

200 characters

PM condoles deaths caused by Azeri plane crash

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories