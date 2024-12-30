What to watch this January: ‘Dubai Bling’, ‘The Night Agent’

The start of a new year brings resolutions as well as a plethora of new and returning shows on your favorite streaming platforms.

Cameron Diaz will be seen on the small screen in a new espionage film along with Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close, while Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will feature in a new comedy on Amazon Prime Video.

Mark Wahlberg and Gerard Butler will be seen in new action films, while streaming favorites like ‘The Night Agent’ are finally back with a new season.

Here is a selection of a few on our list:

‘The Night Agent’ - Season 2: Netflix

The new season is set to debut on January 23.

‘Squid Game’ - season 2: Netflix

Set three years after the first season, the story focuses on Seong Gi-hun’s life after winning the Squid Game, giving up on going to the United States and returning to the games with a new resolution in mind.

He once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win a prize of $31 million.

The new season is streaming now on Netflix.

‘Back in Action’: Netflix

Diaz and Foxx team up in this new spy film.

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

The film is set to debut on January 17.

‘Prime Target’: Apple TV+

A brilliant young mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough when he realizes an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea.

Together, with a government agent who has been tracking him, he begins to unravel a troubling conspiracy.

The new series will debut on January 22.

‘Dubai Bling’ - Season 3: Netflix

The ladies of Dubai are back again with new drama, along with some fresh new faces. Follow along for the jet-set life of several families in the glitzy Gulf, all set against Dubai’s skyline and nightlife.

Last season was left on a cliffhanger as cast member Loujain Adada was considering the proposal of Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri.

The new season debuts on January 8.

‘You’re Cordially Invited’: Amazon Prime Video

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are at each other’s throats in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’.

The two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be whose weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue.

The booking error sets off a battle of wits between Ferrell’s helicoptering single dad and Witherspoon’s type-A sister of the bride, each of whom is determined to make sure their family’s special weekend goes off without a hitch.

The film will debut on January 30

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’: theatres across Pakistan

Gerard Butler stars as Big Nick who is back on the hunt in Europe closing in on a thief who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

The film will debut on January 10.

‘Flight Risk’: theatres across Pakistan

Mel Gibson directs in this action movie which stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

A U.S. marshal boards a small plane to transfer a government witness to New York. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions start to rise as not everyone on the flight is who they appear to be.

The film will debut on January 24.