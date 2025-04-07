Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

ISLAMABAD: Amidst deepening tariff crisis, diplomatic momentum is building between Islamabad and Washington, as two high-level US delegations are expected in the federal capital this week to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral ties, confirmed officials on Sunday.

First high-level US delegations led by Eric Meyer, the Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, is scheduled to visit Islamabad from April 8 to 10, 2025. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the critical minerals sector and deepen economic and security ties between the United States and Pakistan.

During his stay, Meyer will participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, where he will highlight the US interest in supporting Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment in its vast mineral resources, announced the Embassy of United States in Islamabad.

The forum is expected to serve as a key platform to explore business opportunities for American companies, particularly in the extraction and processing of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies and modern industries.

Meyer will also meet with senior Pakistani officials to discuss expanding economic collaboration and facilitating a greater US private sector participation in Pakistan’s mineral development. These discussions are part of a broader US initiative to diversify global supply chains for critical minerals and reduce over-reliance on limited sources.

In addition to economic engagement, the Senior Bureau Official will underscore the importance of continued US-Pakistan cooperation in the fight against terrorism. He will engage with Pakistani counterparts on strengthening counterterrorism efforts, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to regional security and stability.

The visit reflects Washington’s strategic interest in fostering long-term partnerships in South and Central Asia, with a renewed emphasis on trade, investment, and mutual security objectives. It also comes at a time when both countries are seeking to recalibrate their relationship toward shared economic and security goals.

In addition, another delegation from the US Congress will also visit Pakistan this week. The U. congressional delegation will visit Pakistan from April 10 to 15. According to diplomatic sources, Congress members General Jack Bergman and Tom Suozzi will lead the delegation. The US Congress members will meet with Pakistan’s top political and military leadership during their week-long stay. The delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and leaders of various major political parties. The delegation will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said the official sources.

They will be briefed on the latest situation in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the security conditions along the Line of Control (LoC). The US delegation will also visit the Kartarpur Corridor, where they will pay respects at the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.

The purpose of the congressional delegation’s visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. According to sources, key agenda items for the visit include strengthening bilateral relations in diverse fields particularly in economy, trade, defense and military, and education.

Officials revealed that meeting with incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, is not on part of Congressmen agenda as the delegation is least interested in Pakistan’s internal political affairs. It was learnt that delegation will not discuss the issue of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s release.

